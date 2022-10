FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a death investigation in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived at the scene, a female was found in the home unconscious and unresponsive.

According to police, medics arrived and pronounced the female dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.