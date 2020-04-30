Police hope shirts, bracelet can ID man found in Kosciusko County

Human remains were discovered in this area off S.R. 13, south of Old Road 30, in Kosciusko County on April 2, 2020. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

PIERCETON, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Kosciusko County have asked for the public’s help to identify a man whose remains were found north of Pierceton earlier this month.

It was April 2 when remains were found 300 yards off S.R. 13, just south of Old Road 30. Since, DNA analysis determined the remains were that of a male with black hair, approximately 5-foot-5.

Fingerprints and DNA samples have not been able to identify the man, though. It’s not clear how the man died.

On Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office released images of two shirts, and a bracelet. Both were found with the body, the sheriff’s office said.

This shirt was found near a body discovered near Pierceton on April 2, 2020.

This bracelet was found near a body discovered near Pierceton on April 2, 2020.

Police said Maple Grove shirt was donated to a Goodwill in 2016.

Anyone with any information on the person is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (574) 267-5667.