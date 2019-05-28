Police: Gun found near man shot by officer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police say that at least one shot was fired after a police chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant home Wednesday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - New information released by Fort Wayne Police Tuesday suggests a gun was found near where an officer fatally shot a suspect after a chase last week.

It was early May 22 when a Fort Wayne Police Department gang unit heard a gun shot in the area of Reed and Baxter streets. The officers then saw a vehicle - a gold Chrysler - driving in the area and tried to pull it over, but it sped off.

Police said the vehicle drove at a high rate of speed and ran stop signs before the driver eventually lost control and crashed into the front of a vacant home near the intersection of Oliver Street and Grier Street.

At some point after that, Officer Christopher Hawthorne shot the suspected driver, Shaquille I. Kelly, in the chest, killing the 26-year-old.

On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police said a handgun was found "in close proximity" to Kelly.

t's not clear where exactly the gun was found or if Kelly pointed the gun at Hawthorne at any point, though. Details on what led to the shooting itself have not been released.

There was also a shell casing that was found at the scene of the initial shot fired location, police said. Police investigators are waiting on ballistic testing to see if matches the gun found near Kelly.

Homicide detectives, the Allen County Coroner's Office, Indiana State Police, and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office are all investigating the incident. Fort Wayne Police said Tuesday that "release of information will be forthcoming as we are able to release it."

Hawthorne remains on adminstrative leave, Fort Wayne Police confirmed.