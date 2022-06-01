FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Now that kids are out of school for the summer, many of them will be at home while their parents are working. Police want to remind parents what they should do to keep them safe during the summer.

In Indiana, there is not a legal age of when a child can stay home alone. However, Fort Wayne Police say there are tips on keeping them safe if parents decide their children are mature enough to be left alone.

“Keep your doors and windows locked. Don’t post on social media that you’re home alone. If you’re a parent and have a trustworthy friend or family or neighbor you want to have them come in and check on your kids and if you’re a parent check on your kids often,” Fort Wayne Public Information Officer Jeremy Webb said.

Webb says technology can also be helpful to keep track of your kids while you are away.

“If you don’t have GPS set up on your kid’s phone, make sure you do that. It’s a good way to track your kids. In this day and age, there’s indoor and outdoor cameras that you can view on you cellphone remotely, which is definitely worth the money,” Webb said.

Mike Shane has 3 and 4-year-old boys so he doesn’t have to worry about this yet, but already thinks about the future when he may have to leave them alone.

“Leave a phone and a phone number for contact and do not answer the door,” Shane said.

Shane also believes technology can be your friend when keeping track of your children.

“The little pods. Just stick it inside their coats and sew it up. They don’t even know it’s there,” Shane said.

For now, Shane has simple advice for his young children.

“Just don’t talk to strangers. Stay with me within 6 feet so I can keep an eye on you at all times,” Shane said.