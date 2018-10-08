Police find empty car upside down, on fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emergency crews investigate a rollover crash on Auburn Road, just north of Union Chapel Road around midnight on Monday, October 8, 2018. When police and fire crews arrived, the car was engulfed in flames with nobody inside.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emergency crews investigate a rollover crash on Auburn Road, just north of Union Chapel Road around midnight on Monday, October 8, 2018. When police and fire crews arrived, the car was engulfed in flames with nobody inside.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - Police are investigating after a car was found upside down and on fire in northern Allen County early Monday morning.

According to Allen County Sheriff's deputies at the scene, police and firefighters responded to Auburn Road, just north of Union Chapel Road around midnight. Officers said someone called 911 when they saw the car off the road on fire.

When emergency responders got to the scene, they found a car flipped on its top and engulfed in flames, but nobody was inside.

Fire crews put the fire out in less than two minutes.

While police were investigating the scene, officers discovered a man walking by the road a few hundred yards south of the crash scene. After talking to the man, police determined he was the driver of the car.

WANE 15 Overnight Reporter Michael Kuhn saw officers trying to give the man a breathalyzer test, but he refused. Police said medics took the man to a hospital to get checked out. They said doctors would also test his blood to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Investigators later determined that the man was driving north on Auburn Road when, for an unknown reason, he went off the road, hit a concrete mailbox and flipped his car.

The driver was able to get out before the car caught on fire, and he did not appear to have any serious injuries.

Police said no other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

Auburn Road was closed for a short time while crews cleaned up the wreckage.