Police find drugs, pills and guns in home; 2 arrested

Police arrested two people after finding drugs, pills and guns inside a home near the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Investigators bought meth from one of the suspects, 34-year-old Derek Morris, which lead them to the house on Villa Park Court.

Friday morning, officers went into the home and found a cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, a synthetic drug, three pills of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, multiple glass smoking devices, miscellaneous ammunition in multiple calibers, a scale, a stolen handgun, an additional handgun and drug ledger.

Morris was not at the home during the raid. Police saw him in a vehicle and arrested him during a traffic stop.

The Department of Child Services was also called to investigate when a girl was found inside the home. She was temporarily removed from the home pending further investigation.

Morris is facing multiple charges including a felony of dealing meth. Police also arrested 29-year-old Stephanie Perrin. She is facing misdemeanor charges of possession of a Synthetic Drug or Synthetic Drug Look Alike Substance and possession of paraphernalia.