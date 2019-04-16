Police find 6 lbs. of weed, $4,300 cash, guns; 2 arrested Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jose Garza (left), Alicia Garza (right) (Allen County Sheriff's Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alicia Garza (Allen County Sheriff's Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jose Garza (Allen County Sheriff's Department) [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Police reportedly found more than 6 pounds of marijuana and $4,300 in cash, along with other drugs and guns, during two raids Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., members of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team served search warrants at homes at 2019 Packard Ave. and 3418 Loraine Ave. According to a police report, undercover detectives had previously made purchases of Oxycodone Hydrochloride from Jose Garza, who owns the two homes.

At the Packard Avenue home, police said they found a total of 2,307.2 grams of marijuana, 40.2 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride, .4 grams of cocaine, 100 mg of a liquid THC, and two e-cigarette cartridges containing THC, along with $3,200 cash, a scale and a 9 mm handgun.

At the Loraine Avenue home, authorities turned up a total of 466.3 grams of marijuana, 227 vape cartridges containing THC, $1,100 cash, multiple handguns including a stolen .22 caliber handgun, three scales, 4 smoking devices, a grinder and miscellaneous handgun magazines and ammunition.

Arrested were:

Jose Garza, 57, for Dealing Narcotics, Dealing Marijuana and Maintaining a common Nuisance

Alicia Garza, 20, for Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Police said the investigation was still ongoing.