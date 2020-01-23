Police execute two raids, two miles apart

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Police conducted two raids within an hour of each other Thursday morning; the locations just two miles apart.

In the first raid around 7:30 a.m., authorities served a drug warrant in the 1100 block of Stophlet Street and detained five people.

Police told WANE 15 they need to gather evidence and conduct interviews before any arrests are made official.

The second raid happened in the 1600 block of Spring Street around 8 a.m. Officials could be seen removing animals from a home there.

Check back for updates on this developing story.