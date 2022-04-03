MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Drugs, a handgun, and thousands of dollars were uncovered in the raid of a Marion hotel room Friday afternoon.

The discoveries were made when a search warrant was served at Fairbridge Inn and Suites in Marion, room 221, following an investigation by the J.E.A.N. Team Drug Task Force.

A search of the hotel room found drugs including 68.7 grams of Methamphetamine, 37.5 grams of Fentanyl, 129 hypodermic needles, and 65 Dormin capsules (known as sleep aid). Investigators also found a digital weight scale with residue on it, several clear plastic baggies, a semi-automatic Ruger handgun, and $3,801 among the stash of goods, the report said.

Tenants Derek J. Little, 31, of Marion and an unidentified female were taken into custody. After medical clearance at Marion Health, Little was arrested at 5:20 p.m. and taken to the Grant County Jail on the following charges:

Derek J. Little mugshot

1.) Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

2.) Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

3.) Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony

4.) Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony

5.) Possession of a Syringe, Level 6 Felony

6.) Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

7.) Resisting Law Enforcement, A Misdemeanor

The female was released with the possibility of charges at a later date, police said.

The J.E.A.N. Team, which stands for “Joint Effort Against Narcotics”, investigates drug-related crime in Grant County. The team asks that any drug-dealing information be reported to 765-664-0019.