The scene of a crash at State Boulevard and Hobson Road is shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another driver was critically hurt when a speeding Cadillac ran a red light and struck her vehicle early Tuesday.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Hobson Road.

According to Fort Wayne Police, dispatchers fielded multiple calls claiming a “black Cadi was speeding and blew two traffic lights” in the area of State and Beacon.

A short time later, a crash happened at East State and Hobson Road, involving a black Cadillac.

According to a Fort Wayne Police report, the Cadillac was headed east on State when it hit a southbound vehicle at Hobson road. That vehicle then crashed into a northbound vehicle.

After the crash, the driver of the Cadillac ran off, the report said. He was eventually tracked down blocks from the crash scene and arrested.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for potential injuries and tested for drugs and alcohol. He was not identified, but police said charges are pending.

The driver of the southbound vehicle that was struck was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was not hurt.