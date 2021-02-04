Police: Semi crash causes chemical spill on I-80/90, drivers should avoid the area

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers are advised to avoid the area of the 129.5 mile marker on eastbound I-80/90 Toll Road Thursday evening following a semi crash that caused a chemical spill.

The Indiana State Police is currently investigating a single vehicle semi crash on the I-80/90 Toll Road at the 129.5mm, near Howe, IN. Officers said that the crash has required that both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic to be shut down at the 129.5 mm, which is located eight miles east of SR 9, and 15 miles west of I-69.

Officers said that all traffic is currently be diverted off of the I-80/90 Toll Road at two locations:

Eastbound traffic will be diverted at the 121mm exit (Indiana State Road 9)

Westbound traffic will be diverted off at the 144mm exit (I-69)

As a result of the chemical spill of a hazardous chemical, a half-mile radius evacuation from the I-80/90 Toll Road has occurred. LaGrange County Fire Department personnel are currently on scene managing the hazmat situation and coordinating the evacuation effort. Officer said that RMS emergency environmental clean up crews are in route to handle the chemical spill clean up.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.