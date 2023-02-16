FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The driver of a Mustang speeding nearly three times faster than the limit seemed “proud” when confronted by an officer, according to newly-released Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors on Thursday charged 18-year-old Anthony Lecona with a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness using a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

According to court documents, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, an Allen County officer clocked a red Ford Mustang with the license plate “ONTHR33” speeding at 130 mph in a 45 mph zone on US 33 at Cook Road.

The officer pulled over the Mustang and noted the driver had a passenger in the front seat, identified in court documents as a “victim” of Lecona.

When the officer told the driver how much he was speeding, Lecona “seeming proud of his speed,” asked to see the radar, according to court documents.

It was noted in court documents someone called about two hours before to report three Mustangs racing on I-69. One of those cars matched the one Lecona was driving.

Lecona is currently on conditional release, according to court documents.