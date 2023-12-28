FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The amount of marijuana and illegal mushrooms a Fort Wayne man is accused of having in his car ultimately resulted in misdemeanor possession and paraphernalia charges against him.

The decision he’s accused of making when an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop now has a Fort Wayne man sitting in jail facing felony charges.

Curtis E. Campbell III s accused of leading police on a chase that reached 100 miles-per-hour and only ended with a crash into a south side home early Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne police arrested the 21-year-old on preliminary felony charges of resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after the Dodge Challenger he’s accused of driving struck the foundation of a home near the intersection of Clinton Street and Rudisill Boulevard.

Officers were initially called to the area of Edgewater Avenue and Lafort Street at about 2:20 a.m. that morning after someone reported that a Challenger had been parked while running with its lights off in an alley for roughly an hour, Allen Superior Court documents said.

An arriving officer wrote in court documents an “overpowering smell of Raw Marijuana” came from the car, so he followed the Challenger as it began to drive from the alley.

The officer attempted to pull the Challenger over at Main and Clinton streets, and that’s when Campbell is accused of ignoring the lights and sirens and speeding off, running several red lights in the process, court documents said.

Curtis E. Campbell III

Campbell is accused of nearly causing a crash at the intersection of Clinton Street and West Washington Boulevard and reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles-per-hour before losing one officer at Clinton and Pontiac streets, court documents said.

Other officers joined in the chase and finally found the Challenger crashed into the home near Clinton and Rudisill, court documents said.

Campbell was the sole occupant in the Charger and complied with officers as they arrested him, according to court documents.

Inside the Challenger, officers found two bags of Psilocyn mushrooms weighing a total of 16 grams, two bags of marijuana weighing a total of 120 grams and a smoking pipe containing brown residue.

After being booked into Allen County Jail, Campbell was released on $5,000 bond for the two felony counts levied against him.

Misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving as well as some driving infractions levied against him called for him to be released on his own recognizance.