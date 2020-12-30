Police chase ends in crash in northwest Ohio

CRIDERSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred in Cridersville, Ohio Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Main Street on reports of a crash. Responding officers report that a 2020 Land Rover was westbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed. The driver then lost control of the vehicle upon crossing railroad tracks and ran off the road, where it struck a tree. The vehicle continued on and struck two parked cars before coming to rest in the roadway and catching fire. Debris from the crash struck an additional vehicle and a business.

Approximately 20 minutes before to the crash, the Findlay Dispatch Center received a call of several vehicles driving recklessly on I-75 southbound near County Road 99 exit, the press release said.

Troopers responded to the area and were able to locate the Land Rover. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle initially stopped, the press release said. As the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver fled southbound and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit lasted for approximately 20 miles and ended when troopers lost sight of the vehicle.

It was later discovered that the vehicle had crashed after exiting I-75 at the Cridersville exit.

The identities of the driver and passenger of the vehicle are unknown at this time due to the extent of their injuries, the press release said.

The driver and the front passenger were transported to an area hospital. Another passenger fled the scene with a large suite case and remains at large.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.