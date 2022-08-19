A crash on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County on Aug. 18, 2022, is shown.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County.

The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m.

According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven by Frances M. Craig, 77, of Fort Wayne was headed north on the interstate when it tried to make a U-turn at a crossover to head south. The report said the Buick failed to yield to a southbound Chevrolet Prizm driven by Mitchell E. Dixon, 31, of Fort Wayne, and the two vehicles collided in the passing lane.

The Buick spun into the highway’s cable barriers and came to rest facing northbound in the median. The Chevrolet spun 180 degrees and came to rest in the southbound berm, the report said.

Craig suffered neck pain and Dixon complained of chest pain, the report said. Both were hospitalized.

Interstate crossovers are for emergency vehicles or INDOT use only. U-turns on Indiana interstates are illegal.