Police bust party, arrest 10; 2 hospitalized for possible drug overdose

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in LaGrange County busted a party Sunday morning and detained several juveniles and arrested 10 adult minors for underage drinking, while two minors were hospitalized for possible drug overdose.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a home at 5725 E. CR 300 South in Wolcottville on a report of a possible drug overdose. Officers arrived to find a “large crowd” at the home and open containers of alcohol throughout the property, according to a police report.

Police were then approached by a 19-year-old who said he thought he had been “drugged,” the report said.

At the party, police detained “multiple” juveniles on Minor in Possession of Alcohol charges and released them to their parents or guardians. Ten adult minors – ages 18-20 – were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on charges of Minor in Possession, Consumption, Transportation of an Alcoholic Beverage.

Two minors were taken to Parkview Lagrange Hospital for possible drug overdose, the report said.

No other information was released.

The matter is still under investigation, police said.