Police: Bicyclist hit and killed by drunk driver

One man is dead after deputies in Noble County say he was struck by a drunk driver.

According to the Noble County Sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Richard Miller of Topeka was riding his bicycle in the 9600 block of West County Road 1200 North around 9:30 Tuesday night when he was struck by a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 24-year-old Faron Yoder of Ligonier.

Deputies say after striking Miller, the car continued down the road for some distance before leaving the road and hitting a utility pole head-on. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. Yoder was transported to a local hospital. Deputies say he did not have any obvious injuries but was unresponsive due to his level of intoxication.

Yoder was later transported to the Noble County Jail. He currently faces a charge of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.

An Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist was called to the scene to assist with the investigation along with a Noble County Sheriff’s Department Drone Operator. Other assisting agencies included the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department, Topeka Fire Department, NIPSCO Power Company, the Noble County Coroner’s Office, and the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office.