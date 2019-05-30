Police seek 'armed and dangerous' man linked to killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Police are searching for a "person of interest" in the fatal shooting of a young mother early Thursday.
WANE 15 learned around 10 a.m. that officers were at an apartment building at the Villages of Hanna off Greene Street. Police at the scene said a person was barricaded in a second-story apartment.
Fort Wayne Police spokesperson Sofia Rosales-Scatena said the investigation was related to a shooting early Thursday at the Chapel Oaks apartment complex. A young woman was killed in the situation.
At the Villages of Hanna, police were calling on a loudspeaker for a man to come out. Police said they're looking for Leon Lumpkin, 26.
Police said later that Lumpkin was not in the apartment, and a search for him was on.
A mugshot of Lumpkin shows Lumpkin with a prominent tattoo on the front side of his neck that reads, "Libra."
"We've got an individual that, if responsible for the death of a young mother, it was an act that was cold-blooded and for no good reason," said police spokesman Michael Joyner. "We've got a young lady, a young mother, that is deceased, so yeah, we want this person.
"I think if ever there was a case where the public's help was genuinely needed and wanted, we're making that plea right now. He took the life of a young mother in what might have been a robbery attempt. She was unarmed. It doesn't get any more horrific than that."
Lumpkin is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him should call 911.
