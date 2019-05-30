Police seek 'armed and dangerous' man linked to killing Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Leon Lumpkin [ + - ] Video Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Police are searching for a "person of interest" in the fatal shooting of a young mother early Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Leon Lumpkin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Leon Lumpkin

WANE 15 learned around 10 a.m. that officers were at an apartment building at the Villages of Hanna off Greene Street. Police at the scene said a person was barricaded in a second-story apartment.

Fort Wayne Police spokesperson Sofia Rosales-Scatena said the investigation was related to a shooting early Thursday at the Chapel Oaks apartment complex. A young woman was killed in the situation.

At the Villages of Hanna, police were calling on a loudspeaker for a man to come out. Police said they're looking for Leon Lumpkin, 26.

Police said later that Lumpkin was not in the apartment, and a search for him was on.

A mugshot of Lumpkin shows Lumpkin with a prominent tattoo on the front side of his neck that reads, "Libra."

"We've got an individual that, if responsible for the death of a young mother, it was an act that was cold-blooded and for no good reason," said police spokesman Michael Joyner. "We've got a young lady, a young mother, that is deceased, so yeah, we want this person.

"I think if ever there was a case where the public's help was genuinely needed and wanted, we're making that plea right now. He took the life of a young mother in what might have been a robbery attempt. She was unarmed. It doesn't get any more horrific than that."

Lumpkin is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him should call 911.