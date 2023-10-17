ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County authorities warned residents to avoid the area of State Road 3 just south of Huntertown Tuesday afternoon due to a crash in the area.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department sent out a mobile push alert notifying people to avoid the area, and Allen County dispatchers confirmed with WANE 15 that authorities are investigating a “property damage” crash.

Dispatchers could not confirm any other details.

WANE 15 arrived at the intersection around 6:10 p.m. and saw traffic had started to return to normal, and there was not a scene.