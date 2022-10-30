DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after police say the man suffered injuries while trying to pop a wheelie on his motorcycle.

Police say 18-year-old Briant Mosquera was traveling southbound near the 4000 block of County Road 47 around 4:50 p.m. when Mosquera attempted to pop a wheelie, which caused him to lose control of his motorcycle.

The motorcycle then fell over and landed on Mosquera’s ankle, according to police.

Police say Mosquera suffered a “severe ankle injury,” was treated at the scene and was later transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Mosquera was issued a citation at the scene.

Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the incident, according to police.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Butler Fire Department and Parkview EMS.