FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Police Athletic League is kicking off its first festival today as a fundraiser to help support its football program.

PAL is working to provide a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for kids to learn the game of football and provides them with a foundation to support high school programs.

The PAL festival will be going on today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Allen County Fairgrounds at 2726 Carroll Rd. They will be hosting a silent auction, pony rides, a dunk tank, and Nelson’s chicken.

The first set of football games will be played on September 9th this fall.