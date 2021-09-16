Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old Roann woman

Sue Bennett, 89, of Roann (Photo courtesy of the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department)

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued to help the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department find Sue Bennett, 89, of Roann. Authorities said she is in need of medication and may be in medical danger.

Bennett was last seen on Sept. 14 at 9:30 p.m. She is described as:

White, female

5’8″ tall

150 lbs

Gray hair and blue eyes

Unknown clothing

Bennett’s vehicle is a 2003 red Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate RKC940.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to call Wabash County Central Dispatch at 260-563-9223 or their local law enforcement agency.