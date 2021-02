ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Angola City Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man.

In a Facebook post, the department shared photos of the man they are looking for. In the photos he is seen wearing a backwards baseball hat, dark jacket, blue or green shirt and a mask pulled down around his neck.

The department has not released why they are looking for this man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121.