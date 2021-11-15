Police asking for help investigating Adams Co. hit and run crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help identify a man and vehicle believed to be connected to a weekend hit and run crash.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a dark blue Chevrolet passenger car, possibly a Cruse, was seen on surveillance footage pulling into and parking in the sales lot for CMA Auto. The vehicle met with another passenger car. The department said this second vehicle is the suspect vehicle: a silver/white Chevrolet (possibly a Malibu) with blacked out rims.

“The silver/white Chevrolet was being driven by a white male who appeared to have a goatee and was wearing a bright red Chief’s sweatshirt and blue jeans. The male exited his vehicle and got into the blue Chevrolet, and that vehicle left the scene,” the post said.

A few hours later the blue car returned and dropped off the man. Both vehicles then left northbound from CMA Auto towards Berne.

Photo courtesy of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page

The following evening around 9 p.m., the silver/white Chevrolet returned to CMA and parked in the same parking lot, the post said. No other vehicles met with the car this time.

Around 11:15 p.m. the car began driving north through the parking lot and crashed into two parked vehicles. The department said both parked vehicles are believed to be totaled with a loss of $10,000-$25,000. The car then backed away, turned around and the man exited the car.

“Surveillance footage appears to show him relieving himself in the middle of the driveway of the business, get back into his car, and again leave CMA Auto, northbound, towards Berne,” the post said.

The department said the man has made no contact with CMA Auto regarding the damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy Daniel Heckard. The department’s phone number is 260-724-5345.