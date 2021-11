STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying an individual connected to an ongoing investigation.

It is unclear what the investigation is for or how the individual is connected.

Courtesy of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

In a post on the office’s Facebook page, anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Snider at 260-668-1000 ext. 5240 or submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office app.