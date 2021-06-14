Police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Mario Gilmer, is described as:

  • Male, mixed
  • 12-years-old
  • 5’ tall
  • 150 lbs
  • Brown hair in Dredlocks and brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing a white shirt with a red Jordan logo, blue jean shorts and black slide style shoes

Police said Mario has been missing since 5 p.m. Monday and was last seen in the area south of Parkview Field. He does have a medical condition that requires him to take medication on a regular basis.

Fort Wayne Police did not provide a photo of Mario, WANE 15 has reached out to get a photo.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or 260-427-1222.

