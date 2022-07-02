MONTPELIER, Ohio (WANE) – The Montpelier Police Department in Ohio posted Thursday on Facebook asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Katherinne Fernandez.

Katherinne is described as 5″1″ and 100 lbs. She has brown eyes, and light brown hair that fades to red at the bottom.

Police said Katherinne was last seen Thursday leaving the Montpelier Pool at 3:20 p.m. She was wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, light blue wind pants, and had a towel over her head.

Police noted Katherinne speaks Spanish, and not English.

If you have any information on the missing teen, please contact the Montpelier Police Department in Ohio at 419-485-3121.