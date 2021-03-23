Police ask for help finding missing northwest Ohio teen

EDGERTON, Ohio (WANE) – The Edgerton Police Department is asking for help finding Angel Marie Sims, 16, of the Village of Edgerton. Authorities are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Sims is described as:

5’0″

140 pounds

Blonde shoulder length hair

Brown eyes

Fair complexion

Sims was last seen Saturday at midnight going into Sunday.

Officers said she was last seen wearing either a light blue one-piece pajama set with a hood or a pink and white zebra striped pajamas with a light multi-colored slip on “Crocks.” She was possibly wearing a black ADIAS jacket. She was seen carrying a black book bag with the “Edgerton” logo.

She has a blonde Cocker Spaniel dog with her. The dog is blind in one eye and partially blind in the other.

Anyone with information on who has been in contact with Sims are asked to contact the Edgerton Police Department at 419-298-2343, 911 or an area law enforcement agency.