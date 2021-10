NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help find a missing 17-year-old.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Carly Robinson is described as:

5’6″

130 lbs

Red hair

Braces

She was last seen in the area of Washington Center Road in Fort Wayne around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Gibson with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 260-636-2182.