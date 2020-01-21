Police ask for help finding 4-year-old girl for welfare check

Live Now
Alessandro Serrato and Dezirae Serrato

Photos of Alessandro Serrato (L) and Dezirae Serrato (R) provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a four-year-old girl and her mother, who is a non-custodial parent.

Alessandro Serrato is believed to be with her mother, 27-year-old Dezirae Serrato. The two were last seen in the 4100 block of Bowser Avenue Tuesday at 12:20 p.m.

Authorities want to check on the welfare of Alessandro and they want to return her to her custodial parent. Police do not have a clothing description or a description of the vehicle the two might be traveling in.

Anyone who has information regarding either Alessandro or Dezirae should call 911.

