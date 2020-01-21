Police ask for help finding 4-year-old girl for welfare check

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a four-year-old girl and her mother, who is a non-custodial parent.

Alessandro Serrato is believed to be with her mother, 27-year-old Dezirae Serrato. The two were last seen in the 4100 block of Bowser Avenue Tuesday at 12:20 p.m.

Authorities want to check on the welfare of Alessandro and they want to return her to her custodial parent. Police do not have a clothing description or a description of the vehicle the two might be traveling in.

Anyone who has information regarding either Alessandro or Dezirae should call 911.