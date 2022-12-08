FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Barr Street and took a man into custody Wednesday night.

According to a release from FWPD, the Vice and Narcotics Unit were conducting surveillance to serve a felony arrest warrant for Joseph Berumen, 22, at a residence in the 3000 block of Barr St. The preliminary charge of the arrest warrant was for unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Officers confirmed that Berumen was inside the residence, but he refused to come out. Police at the scene tried several times to get him to come outside on his own, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Additional units, including Allen County SWAT and the FWPD Air Support Unit, were paged to the scene. Shortly after they arrived Berumen exited the residence voluntarily and was placed in custody.