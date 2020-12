BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Earlier this month the Bluffton Police Department asked for your help in catching a well-known criminal…the ‘Grinch.’

Over the past month, the Bluffton Parks Department hosted a contest to find the Grinch. On Christmas Eve, he was taken into custody by the Ossian Police Department.

Video of the arrest was caught on camera by “Perfect Pet Food and Accessories.”