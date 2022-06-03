Police were in pursuit of a vehicle in a suspected hit and run on I-69 Friday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a hit-and-run on Interstate 69 ended with a short police chase and an arrest Friday.

A man in a Jeep Liberty was involved in some kind of crash near the 302 mile-marker, according to Cpl. Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Then he left the scene.

Police caught up with the Jeep on Illinois Road, where he drove off again. Police chased him to the area of Spring Street and Sprunger Avenue, Griffith said. The man gout out of the car there and police chased him through a neighborhood.

Officers caught him there.

It’s unclear what charges he might face.