Fort Wayne police and SWAT teams were called to the 600 block of W. 4th Street Thursday night to serve a search warrant.

Police told WANE 15 they were looking for items used in a crime.

Multiple units were on the scene around 6:30 p.m. At some point police used a flash bang.

Police say no one was taken into custody and that the people who live inside the home are not suspects.

The scene was cleared soon after 7:00 p.m.

Additional details on the investigation have not been released.