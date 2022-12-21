DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man reportedly fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night after his car tipped over during the crash, according to police.

At approximately 7:56 p.m., police investigated a crash near the 6200 block of County Road 19 in DeKalb County.

According to police, Willie Jones, 20, was traveling north on County Road 19 when he attempted to make a 90 degree turn onto County Road 62 and crashed due to traveling at “too high of speeds to navigate the turn.”

Jones left the scene and was later located by police.

The vehicle suffered driver side damage worth at least $5,000 in the crash, and Jones suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Authorities believe alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.