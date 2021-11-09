Police: 2 upcoming Fort Wayne events require completed drone flight notification form

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Air Support Unit is warning drone pilots and hobbyists about two upcoming events that require completed drone flight notification forms.

Events include:

Broadway Christmas Lighting on Nov. 19: a public event with a permit and falls under the city drone ordinance

Downtown Santa Lighting on Nov. 24: a public event in the city’s downtown aerial district and will also fall under the city drone ordinance.

Both events require that the drone flight notification form be completed.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Air Support Unit at 260-427-2385 or fwpdasu@cityoffortwayne.org or fwpd.org/drone-ordinance.