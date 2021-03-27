Police: Two critically injured on I-69 in DeKalb County after speeding car rear-ends SUV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that sent two drivers to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, just after 1 a.m., Nathaniel Wopshall, 21, from Fremont was driving a 2018 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed heading north on I-69 near mile marker 324 in Dekalb County near Auburn.

Police said he rear-ended Kimberly Waltz, 51, from Angola driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox causing her vehicle to roll. Both drivers were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Sanford Waltz, 52, was with Kimberly Waltz at the time of the crash and is in stable condition.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash. This crash is still under investigation.