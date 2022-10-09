FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of S Lafayette St & E Paulding Rd.

The crash involved a van and an SUV. It happened around 10:45 Saturday night.

According to preliminary information from police, a woman driving an SUV was traveling the wrong way northbound on S Lafayette Street. The woman crashed into a van occupied by two women.

The crash pinned the driver of the SUV and the passenger of the van.

Fort Wayne Police and Fire arrived on the scene and began rendering aid to the three women.

The driver of the van sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and the driver of the SUV also sustained life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department FACT team and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.