ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 involving a semitruck left two people in the hospital and one person in “critical” condition, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD).

At approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S. 30 and Webster Road on reports of a three-vehicle crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found two injured drivers and began talking with witnesses.

After an investigation, police said a pickup truck attempted to cross westbound U.S. 30 from a crossover in the highway to get onto Webster Road, but failed to yield the right of way to westbound traffic and pulled out in front of a car and semitruck.

Both vehicles struck the pickup truck, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

First responders transported the driver of the pickup truck to a hospital in “critical” condition, and they transported the driver of the car to a hospital in “serious” condition.

Authorities said the semitruck driver did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the ACSD.