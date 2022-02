FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Polar Plunge has jumpers freezin’ for a reason.

More than one hundred plungers committed to taking an icy dip at Metea County Park Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There was also a costume contest and the After Splash Bash. Proceeds support Special Olympics athletes across Indiana.

WANE 15’s Adam Solarczyk and Breann Boswell have raised more than $1,300 for the cause so far.

It’s not too late to donate– you can do so here.