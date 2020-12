FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Registration is now open for the 2021 Polar Plunge in Fort Wayne.

The event is still scheduled to take place in-person at Metea County Park on February 13th. However, virtual options will be available.

The Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics Indiana, which serves more than 18,000 athletes across the state.

Watch the interview above to learn more.

Click here to learn more and register.