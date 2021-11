FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) — The popular toboggan run at Pokagon State Park will open for the season later this month.

The park on Monday said the refrigerated toboggan run will open Friday, Nov. 26. The attraction will be open weekends until the end of February, with extended hours over winter break, the park said.

Information on hours, fees, and rules can be found at tobogganrun.com.