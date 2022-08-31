ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — The popular toboggan run at Pokagon State Park is set to receive its largest update in nearly 40 years.

The Indiana State Budget Committee on Wednesday approved $1.3 million in funding for upgrades to the winter attraction at the Steuben County state park. The funds will be used to replace PVC piping under the toboggan run with copper pipe.

State Rep. Denny Zent (District 51) said the work will be one of the largest modifications of the run since it was rebuilt and the rental and warming facility was added in the mid-1980s.

“The toboggan run is a unique local treasure, providing great fun and lasting memories for people of all ages,” Zent said. “This state funding will help keep the tracks open for years to come.”

It’s not clear when the work will be done. The toboggan run typically opens in late November.

Pokagon’s refrigerated toboggan run drops riders from a 30-foot tower down a quarter-mile track at speeds up to 40 mph. Experience it in the POV video above.