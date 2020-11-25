Pokagon State Park’s toboggan run opens for season

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Pokagon State Park’s toboggan run opens Friday for the season.



“Tobogganers will notice some changes due to COVID-19 but can still enjoy this thrilling ride that drops 90 feet over the distance of a quarter-mile,” the press release said.

Hours and fees remain the same as previous years, however, only one track will be open to allow for guests and staff members to stay socially distant inside the tower. Riders will also be required to wear masks and gloves and to socially distance themselves while in line.

The registration process has also been modified: once at the park gate, nature center or Potawatomi Inn front desk, riders will receive details for reserving a sled using a mobile alert system. When a sled is ready, guests will receive a text asking a member of their party to go to the rental room to fill out a registration card. One rider from the group will then take that card and a driver’s license to the checkout window to receive their sled. Users will return sleds outside the rental room at the end of the rental period. Sleds will be sanitized before use by a new group of riders.

Warming Center restrooms will be open, the press release said.Concessions, indoor and outdoor seating as well as the bonfire area will be closed. Carry-in meals and tailgating are prohibited in the toboggan run area and in both the upper and lower toboggan parking lots.

Pokagon staff will provide monitoring to ensure that riders follow the park’s guidance and have the opportunity for a great outdoor experience.

“The toboggan run has been a tradition at Pokagon for generations and will continue to help our guests make memories naturally, this year and into the future,” said interpretive naturalist Nicky Ball. “We look forward to seeing many happy riders this winter.”

Additional details and the toboggan run’s operational schedule are at tobogganrun.com.

To plan a weekend of tobogganing and make lodging reservations for the park’s Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park at 450 Lane 100 Lake James.