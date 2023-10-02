ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Pokagon State Park will host its first Pumpkin Bike trail in October so participants can show off their carved pumpkin displays along the trail.

The trail will be on display from October 24 through the 30, with votes for best design being held on October 28 during the park’s trick-or-treating event.

Participants must register at the park office and a $5 donation is suggested. Participants will have to provide their own pumpkins for design which need to be lit with battery candles only.

Pokagon State Park is located at 450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola, 46703.