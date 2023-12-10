FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If it seems like there’s a podcast about everything these days, that’s because there practically is a podcast about everything these days.

From the early 2000’s when people could download radio broadcasts onto their iPods — with those broadcasts soon being called podcasts — to now where there are numerous streaming services and apps, podcasts are more popular than ever.

Survey data collected by Edison Research last March shows just how many people are listening to podcasts. The survey estimated that 42% of people 12 or older in the United States, roughly 120 million people, had listened to a podcast the previous month.

In Fort Wayne, WANE 15 decided to look at podcasting from the angle of sharing information. There are numerous options including, but not limited, to the Mayor Tom Henry Podcast, Blue and You (Fort Wayne Police Department), and the Parks Podcast (Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation).

MAYOR TOM HENRY PODCAST

The Mayor Tom Henry Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, and the city’s official website.

In 2018, the mayor’s staff was looking for ways to get more information out to the public. A bigger social media presence was one idea. The other was a podcast.

Mayor Tom Henry (D, Fort Wayne) interviews Jonathan Busarow, the director of the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir for the Mayor Tom Henry Podcast.

“I wasn’t sure when we first started doing it a couple years ago how successful it would be, but the listening population keeps growing which tells me the individuals that we bring on the air seem to grab a hold of our listening base, and that’s a good thing,” Henry said.

Henry told WANE 15 the podcast is a great source to show people the great things about Fort Wayne and how diverse it is.

“I really enjoy those individuals who are new to the community because it’s a quick way of letting a few thousand people out there know who this person is and what they offer to the community,” he said.

While episodes with more well-known or controversial figures will tend to have more listeners, Henry said they’re averaging several thousand listeners per show.

They’ve recorded more than 100 episodes with very few repeat guests. Henry said he really enjoys taking the time to record them.

“It’s a blast. It’s a lot of fun, and the reason it is is because, many times, I learn right along with the listener,” he explained.

BLUE AND YOU

Blue and You can be listened to or watched on SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Fort Wayne City TV, and on radio station WELT.

It was originally meant to be just for police officers, but the decision was made to make it accessible to the public as well.

Sergeant Jeremy Webb and retired Lieutenant Jon Bowers bring guests on to discuss topics that can help officers and educate people on what police go through at the same time.

Webb and Bowers, who have a good chemistry from being on the same hostage negotiators team, try to guide the conversations with good questions while letting the guests do the talking.

A recording session for the Blue and You podcast at the Fort Wayne Police Department.

They get into deep topics such as the behavior and mental health of children.

“[Listeners] like the difficult topics, the complex topics, the emotional topics,” Webb said. “Mental health, I think, has gained in popularity over the years for law enforcement, for citizens alike.”

Webb told WANE 15 he went into the podcast without expectations, but he’s found that he enjoys it, especially when he receives feedback from other officers or the public about what they’re hearing on the podcast.

He said he knows from SoundCloud that they’re getting around 300 listeners per episode, but it could be more because he isn’t able to track all of the other ways the show is accessed.

Either way, he said he’s enjoyed knowing people are listening.

WEB EXTRA: PARKS PODCAST

The Parks Podcast hosted by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel started just over two years ago as a way to tell people more about activities and what’s going on behind the scenes at all of their parks and facilities.

“We’ve got some great parks and our citizens love our parks and recreation, so I want to get that out to them and anyone else who would be interested in listening or watching,” McDaniel said.

He joked that they don’t have tons of listeners, but acknowledged that there are people interested in what they’re doing. He hopes the listener base will continue to grow.

You can learn more about the Parks Podcast in the video above.

It’s available on SoundCloud and the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.