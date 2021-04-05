Plymouth Home & Outdoor Show scheduled for end of April

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WANE) – The newly-formed Builders Association of North Central Indiana has announced another Home Show on April 24 and 25 at 2923 VanVactor Dr. in Plymouth.

“Much like the BANCI Home & Outdoor Show in Warsaw, this year’s show offers the perfect opportunity to see what exciting new products area exhibitors have to offer,” the association said.

Attendees can expect to find various vendors, including builders, contractors, different service providers like HVAC and security firms, plumbers, furniture retailers and specialists in flooring, countertops and window replacement, the association said. Outdoor equipment dealers are also planning for an outdoor display featuring lawn equipment and heavy equipment.

“The Zone Sports Complex is perfectly sized to meet health guidelines and the Builders Association has been working with the Marshall County health department to ensure there will be plenty of space for personal distancing. The Show will have wide aisles and hand sanitizer will be available,” the association said.

General admission is $5 per person. Kids 12 and under are free. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 24 and noon to 4 p.m. April 25.

For the latest information and to learn of any changes to the show, visit www.buildnci.com.

If you are interested in being an exhibitor at this show, there is still time to register — BANCI membership is not required. Contact the association at 574-267-6125.