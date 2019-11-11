Plow trucks hit the streets ahead of snowfall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Street Department has deployed its fleet of plow trucks to handle the season’s first snowfall.

The city said in a news release that it called in drivers on Veterans Day and plow trucks were working routes in all parts of Fort Wayne. Fleet mechanics were also called in to help, the city said.

WANE 15’s Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is forecasting 2-4 inches of snow to fall on Fort Wayne and the surrounding area during Monday’s weather event. It will be the first measurable snowfall of the season.

To prepare for the weather event, street crews on Sunday pre-treated Fort Wayne streets with brine, a liquid de-icing substance that adheres to the road before an event to reduce ice build-up. City leaf collection trucks were also converted for plowing operations and fill with salt.

Leaf collection around the city could be delayed, as a result. Residents can check leaf collection updates at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves.