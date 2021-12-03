Player killed in crash honored during Tippecanoe Valley home-opener

AKRON, Ind. (WANE) — Tippecanoe Valley paused between the junior varsity and varsity games tonight to honor a former teammate.

There was hardly a dry eye as the Vikings paid tribute to Brendyn Stump. The 16-year-old, who played basketball and baseball there, was killed in a crash on State Road 14 back in May.

The school honored him at their home opener by hanging his jersey in the gym. Under it, is a photo that reads the last Instagram caption Stump posted before his death. Stump’s father and younger sister were there as the pieces were unveiled Friday night. His father said he was shocked and honored by the gesture, and called the support from Tippecanoe Valley emotional.

“This family, [the] Valley family, is one of a kind, I wouldn’t trade it for nothing,” said Sy Simon, Brendyn’s dad. “I didn’t go here as a student, but he did, and from day one they accepted us and I just couldn’t thank them enough. I’ll forever love Valley. They will always be in my heart and the jersey on the wall is something that kids can work for and they’ll know the meaning of it. I’m very grateful that they would even consider doing that.”

The team will wear Stump’s name and number on their practice jerseys this season and only suit up eleven players, leaving the twelfth spot open for Stump.