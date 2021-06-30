Plastics company to shorten work week, pay the same to attract prospective employees

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – A plastics company has gotten creative in hopes of attracting potential employees in the competitive jobs market. DeKalb Molded Plastics has established several incentives, including shortening the work week to recruit and keep employees.

According to General Manager Doug Bonecutter, the company has been struggling to keep up with demand. A need for workers became extremely noticeable in January. The company has been running a $1 million to $2 million backlog for about six months.

The company began looking for ways to grow the staff and keep people in the building, including offering recruiting bonuses. Employees can earn an additional dollar per hour for each new worker they recruit. There are also benefits for part-time workers and retention bonuses.

“It seems to be there’s a transient workforce now, that they something that looks a little bit greener on the other side and they’re jumping to it,” Bonecutter told WANE 15. “The other thing we notice that has been a negative impact factor is the additional $300 that the federal government has been giving because people are not coming to work.”

The people with the company have turned to other companies for ideas, including a Harvard study, which revealed that people want a better work/life balance.

“We’re looking to go to a four-shift a day work week and instead of eight hour shifts, they are six hour shifts,” Bonecutter explained. “You’ll work a total of 30 hours, but we’re going to pay you for 40 hours.”

The company has a goal of adding up to 20 new workers. For more information on hiring, visit the company’s website here: https://www.dekalbplastics.com/contact-us/careers/

